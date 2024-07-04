Zenless Zone Zero: How to get Drive Discs
Improving the combat performance of your Agents in Zenless Zone Zero is not only a matter of leveling them up and upgrading their skills – equipment plays a crucial role in every battle and can make the difference between getting lost in the Hollows or making it back out alive.
Aside from W-Engines, which are the main weapons your Agents use, every character can be geared up with Drive Discs – six of them, in fact. Drive Discs are divided into specific sets and equipping two or four pieces from the same set unlocks additional bonuses, which are key for creating powerful character builds and team compositions.
Find out below how to get Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero and which stats each Drive Partition can feature.
Zenless Zone Zero: Get Drive Discs via Routine Cleanup
Participating in Routine Cleanup is the “traditional” way of farming equipment that any seasoned player of HoYoverse’s other games will be familiar with: You invest some of your Battery Charge and complete a short combat challenge in return for certain Drive Discs.
You can access Routine Cleanup challenges at Scott Outpost once you’ve unlocked this location.
Find all currently available Routine Cleanups and their corresponding Drive Discs below:
- Monster and Weirdo: Swing Jazz, Chaotic Metal
- Fist and Gun: Hormone Punk, Fanged Metal
- Hunter and Hound: Shockstar Disco, Thunder Metal
- Tower and Cannon: Woodpecker Electro, Soul Rock
- Madman and Follower: Puffer Electro, Inferno Metal
- Sharp Fang and Blunt Axe: Freedom Blues, Polar Metal
Zenless Zone Zero: Get Drive Discs via Bardic Needle
Zenless Zone Zero offers a second way to obtain Drive Discs – via Bardic Needle, the music shop located opposite Random Play on Sixth Street.
- Beginner Tuning: 5 Audio Booster Master Copies per Tuning – one Tuning provides a random B- or A-Rank Drive Disc. Every 5th Tuning guarantees an A-Rank Drive Disc.
- Intermediate Tuning: 5 Noise Reduction Master Copies per Tuning – one Tuning provides a random A- or S-Rank Drive Disc. Every 5th Tuning guarantees an S-Rank Drive Disc.
- Advanced Tuning: 3 Hi-Fi Master Copies per Tuning – one Tuning provides a random S-Rank Drive Disc.
Materials for Tuning are gained from dismantling Drive Discs you don’t need, which you can do at Bardic Needle as well. Alternatively, the New Eridu City Fund will provide them as a reward.
You’ll only have access to the Beginner Tuning function at first, but Bardic Needle will level up as you raise your Inter-Knot Level. Level 2 will be available at Inter-Knot Level 35 and Level 3 at Inter-Knot Level 40.
You can use the Track Settings function to specifically look for a certain Drive Disc set right from the start, which is great to eliminate at least one part of the RNG connected to this system.
At Level 2, you can select one of the six Partitions to target a Drive Disc fitting into that specific slot, though this comes with subsequently higher costs.
At Level 3, you can additionally select which Main Stat your Disc Drive should have, though this once again is connected to an increase in material cost. You also need Tuning Calibrators to choose a Main Stat, which only can be obtained through the New Eridu City Fund or Hollow Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero: All possible Drive Disc stats
Each Drive Disc comes with one Main Stat and a number of Sub Stats – S-Rank Drive Discs can have the most Sub Stats, hence they’re more powerful than lower-ranked gear.
It’s important to note that no Drive Disc can have the same stat two times, so a piece having HP as a Main Stat can’t have HP as a Sub Stat as well – HP % is possible, though, as it’s counted as a separate stat. This system will be nothing new to seasoned HoYoverse players.
Partition
Possible Main Stats
Possible Sub Stats
1
HP
ATK, DEF, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
2
ATK
DEF, HP, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
3
DEF
ATK, HP, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
4
HP %, ATK %, DEF %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Anomaly Proficiency
ATK, DEF, HP, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
5
HP %, ATK %, DEF %, PEN Ratio, Physical DMG, Fire DMG, Ice DMG, Electric DMG, Ether DMG
ATK, DEF, HP, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
6
HP %, ATK %, DEF %, Impact, Anomaly Mastery, Energy Regen
ATK, DEF, HP, ATK %, DEF %, HP %, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, PEN, Anomaly Proficiency
You’ll definitely still need to invest Battery Charge and clear Routine Cleanups to get your hands on most of your Drive Discs and build up a reserve of materials to be used in Bardic Needle. In the music store, you’ll then be able to fill holes in your current line-up of gear, targeting specific pieces you’re still missing. It’s similar to Honkai: Star Rail’s Relic and Planar Ornament crafting in this regard.