Age of Mythology Retold’s first DLC will bring all-new Chinese pantheon

Retold will not just reimagine Age of Mythology

Fans of the Age series have been waiting for Age of Mythology Retold for a long time and now that Microsoft has finally unveiled what is undoubtedly one of the best strategy games shown off during Summer Game Fest 2024, the company’s ambitions are getting clearer: Age of Mythology Retold is not just a remake of the classic RTS, but will in fact expand its former boundaries.

During a deep dive video, which you can watch below, Emma Bridle – the title’s director of player engagement – confirmed that the first of two planned Age of Mythology Retold expansions will be adding an all-new Chinese pantheon to the game, bringing a fresh flavor to the divine battles that rage on during matches.

Naturally, she was coy about any additional details, so we’ll have to be more patient for those juicy bits.

Like many strategy games, Age of Mythology Retold offers players who purchase the Premium Edition easy access to the two planned DLC packs – they’ll automatically be unlocked without further need to open the pocket book once they’ve launched.

When it comes to the second DLC, nothing else is known aside from the fact that it will also bring a completely new pantheon to the game.

In the base game, players will have the option to choose their divine leaders from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons, so the two DLCs are expected to expand the pool of available gods by a third, adding a ton more variety.

In the deep dive watchable above, Microsoft also announced the release date for Ara: History Untold, its upcoming turn-based 4X strategy game.

