Video Games

Ara: History Untold gets September 2024 release date

Microsoft’s turn-based 4X strategy game is nearing completion

Marco Wutz

Oxide Interactive / Microsoft

Oxide Interactive and Microsoft have announced that their turn-based 4X strategy game Ara: History Untold will be released on September 24, 2024, for PC. It will be available via Steam, Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass.

Like Civilization, Ara puts you into the position of leading a nation from the Stone Age into the Modern Age, having you manage its expansion and development along the way with classic elements meeting fresh mechanics. Like Millennia, which came out earlier this year, Ara has strong city-builder elements integrated into its 4X gameplay, such as intricate production chains allowing you to create goods for use in cities or to recruit units.

Ara is quite the looker, too, allowing players to zoom all the way in and observe their people as they hustle and bustle around towns and farms, earning their daily bread.

While the game allows you to customize a leader and nation from the ground up, it comes with a variety of pre-determined rulers – some of which are genre-staples and some which are more surprising and spice things up. George Washington and Nefertiti aren’t exactly unknowns when it comes to being world leaders, but Greek poet Sappho is definitely a new face on the block.

You can check out a new deep dive into Ara: History Untold below:

I’ve been hands-on with Ara: History Untold at Gamescom 2023 and was very impressed with what the team at Oxide was putting together, some UI and control issues at the time aside.

With the announcement of Civilization 7 for 2025, the market for turn-based strategy games is really heating up – and Ara with its beautiful visuals and fresh gameplay ideas could make a splash when it comes out later this year.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News