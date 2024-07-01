Guilty Gear developer is expanding into Europe
Japanese developer and publisher Arc System Works has opened a European branch with its headquarters in Paris. Specialized in creating fighting games, Arc System Works is primarily known for its Guilty Gear series, though it has created titles of the genre for licenses such as Persona and Granblue Fantasy in the past as well.
Arc System Works Europe’s first big undertaking will be the publication of Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact on the European market. This fighting game has been developed by Bushiroad Games based on the popular anime and manga franchise. Featuring 3v3 battles, the game will come to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2024. Arc System Works Europe and Bushiroad Games will showcase the title at Japan Expo Paris 2024 in July.
“Having celebrated its 36th anniversary, Arc System Works seeks to grow further in Europe as a renowned developer and publisher,” an official statement regarding the establishment of the new branch reads. “From now on, Arc System Works Europe provides the opportunity to create unforgettable moments.”
Arc System Works founder Minoru Kidooka will be presiding over the newly established branch, just as he’s still leading the company back in Japan.
Arc System Works Europe is the second Western branch founded by the studio, which already created Arc System Works America with its seat in California in 2017.