Video Games

Guilty Gear developer is expanding into Europe

Arc System Works has arrived in France

Marco Wutz

Arc System Works

Japanese developer and publisher Arc System Works has opened a European branch with its headquarters in Paris. Specialized in creating fighting games, Arc System Works is primarily known for its Guilty Gear series, though it has created titles of the genre for licenses such as Persona and Granblue Fantasy in the past as well.

Arc System Works Europe’s first big undertaking will be the publication of Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact on the European market. This fighting game has been developed by Bushiroad Games based on the popular anime and manga franchise. Featuring 3v3 battles, the game will come to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2024. Arc System Works Europe and Bushiroad Games will showcase the title at Japan Expo Paris 2024 in July. 

“Having celebrated its 36th anniversary, Arc System Works seeks to grow further in Europe as a renowned developer and publisher,” an official statement regarding the establishment of the new branch reads. “From now on, Arc System Works Europe provides the opportunity to create unforgettable moments.”

Arc System Works founder Minoru Kidooka will be presiding over the newly established branch, just as he’s still leading the company back in Japan.

Arc System Works Europe is the second Western branch founded by the studio, which already created Arc System Works America with its seat in California in 2017.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News