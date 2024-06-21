Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship gets remastered for PC and consoles
Windstorm, the horse-riding adventure game based on Katja von Garnier's film franchise, will soon see a third entry that embraces an open-world structure. Before that though, Aesir Interactive has remastered and released the first game, Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship.
The remaster, as one would expect, enhances the original game's visuals and performance, bringing it up to current-gen standards. That's not all though, as it also includes a new photo mode as well so players can pose with their ponies. The new version features new animations for all the wildlife, including Windstorm, while utilizing UE5's Lumen for realistic lighting.
Those who want more from their horse-riding adventure can also look forward to new trophies, and the remaster includes new hiking trails and lost Polaroids to collect. The updated visuals should add to an experience that its fans already like. The original game, at the time of writing, is rated "Mostly Positive" on Steam with 116 reviews.
It's a nice surprise for the franchise's fans as they get ready for the third game, Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori. The upcoming installment will feature a fully open world with various biomes, a camp system, and expanded gameplay systems.
Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is discounted by 20% for a limited time on Steam. Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori releases in Early Access on Steam this September.