Assassin’s Creed Mirage is free to try out for a limited time
2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage led the series back to its basics – a smaller map, more focus on sneaking around and putting a blade through the throat of your target before vanishing from the scene once more.
If you’ve only played the more modern games of the series, you may ask yourself if that style even is to your liking. For such fence sitters, Ubisoft has an easy solution now: You can try out Assassin’s Creed Mirage for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S until April 30, 2024.
This will enable you to experience the first two hours of the game and if you decide to purchase it afterwards to continue the story, you even get to transfer over your save files to just keep going.
Mirage’s protagonist is Basim, a character you may remember from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the game explores his backstory from the time before he ended up in Europe. As a treat for those who played Valhalla – and anyone who enjoys the viking aesthetics, really – all players get to dress up Basim in the clothes of Eivor, Valhalla’s protagonist. It doesn’t lend itself to blending in with the crowds of Baghdad, though. It may also get a little hot under all that fur. No danger of sunburn, at least.
“If you’re pining for a game exactly like the Assassin’s Creed games of old, Mirage is exactly what you’ve been waiting for, warts and all. If you’re looking for an evolution to the parkour, city-focused AC games, you’ll likely be disappointed,” GLHF’s Kirk McKeand summed it up in his Assassin’s Creed Mirage review.
If you’re jumping into the game for the first time you may want to learn how to eavesdrop or reveal the locations of collectibles in the game.
You can watch a trailer celebrating the free trial as well as the game’s newest update on YouTube.