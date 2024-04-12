Larian makes history with Baldur’s Gate 3 award wins
Baldur’s Gate 3 won the Best Game award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), making it the first video game to win best game across all five award shows that recognize game development. It’s a feat Elden Ring, with its stable of just over three dozen awards, didn’t manage to achieve.
Baldur’s Gate 3 also won four other BAFTAs during the ceremony, including best narrative, best performer in a supporting role (Andrew Wincott as Raphael), best music, and the player’s choice award.
The latest win comes after BG3 won best game or game of the year from The Game Awards, the Golden Joysticks, the DICE Awards, and the Game Developer Choice Awards.
“Let it be a testimony to the fact that a developer is not a dispensable asset,” Larian head of publishing Michael Douse said on Twitter. “Something to be decommissioned when it suits. That idealistic drive & institutional knowledge is exactly how great games are made. Cherish your developers, don’t abandon them for easy gains.”
Three games came close to winning all five best game awards in the past. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lost the BAFTA to What Remains of Edith Finch; Fortnite ended God of War (2018)’s streak at the Golden Joysticks; and Elden Ring lost the BAFTA to Vampire Survivors.
If you’re hoping this means more BG3 on the way, well, don’t. Larian said the team is moving on from Baldur’s Gate and D&D in general, so don’t expect major DLC or Baldur’s Gate 4, at least, not from them.