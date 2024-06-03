Baldur’s Gate 3 official mod tools to arrive in September 2024
Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 will need to be a little more patient until they have official mod tools in hand: Larian Studios stated that Patch 7, which will include those creative tools, is currently set for a September 2024 release date.
A selected number of modders has already been invited to test the toolkit with the pool of people getting to try them being steadily expanded over the coming weeks and months. In July 2024, a closed beta with roughly 1,000 open slots – for which anyone on PC will be able to sign up – will further increase the amount of feedback Larian gathers.
This thorough process will drag on until September, but will ensure that Larian hands the best possible creative toolkit over to the community, which in turn will allow players to make Baldur’s Gate 3 an even greater playground for their adventures.
Larian’s toolset will support mods via mod.io, which provides access to mods on PC as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, though this comes at the cost of more in-depth script-focused mods – though Larian confirmed it would not prevent players from modding the game outside of its own, official pipeline.
The developer is even discussing internally at the moment in which way it could guide modders outside of this pipeline: “We are currently seeing how far we can offer guidance for unsupported mods, which – at present – includes discussing whether we create official scripting API documentation, and whether we introduce internal testing for the Script Extender and other tools to support compatibility between patches where possible.”
Larian Studios won’t remain completely silent until Patch 7 is cooked to perfection: “In the meantime, we still have plenty coming your way, including some anniversary extravagance as we look back on the months since release. We’re also still pressing on with the development of an in-game photo mode, crossplay, and more fixes that will arrive later down the line!”
Alongside official mod tools, Patch 7 will feature improved evil endings and other major changes.
With a new game already in development at the Belgian studio, support for Baldur’s Gate 3 is in its final stages at the moment and mod tools are a big item on the bucket list.