Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 will add more evil endings and official mod tools
Larian Studios published a small update about what it’s currently up to, in which it thanked the community around Baldur’s Gate 3 for its support and gave a little insight into what the next updates for the game will look like.
“Awards are of course appreciated, but it’s this community that has been the true source of our resilience while we were making this game,” they wrote in reference to making history with their unprecedented string of award victories. “Whether you’ve been active since the halcyon days of the Astarion body pillow or are a long-time veteran of Early Access; whether you’ve participated in our Panel From Hell livestreams or discovered the game after launch, thank you for supporting Baldur’s Gate 3 and helping to nurture this community of wonderful weirdos. It’s meant the world to us.”
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 is on the studio’s agenda next and will introduce improved evil endings. This includes brand-new cinematic cutscenes as well as score from composer Borislav Slavov. They even included a little snippet from a piece called March of Darkness.
In addition to bug fixes, Patch 7 will begin introducing official mod tools to Baldur’s Gate 3, which will allow members of the community to adjust the game to their liking. Starting with Patch 7, PC closed beta tests for upcoming versions will be held to complement Larian’s own QA process.
Afterwards, Larian stated, the focus will be on fixing bugs as well as improving performance and stability. Crossplay and a photo mode are still on the to-do list as well, with Larian confirming that it’s actively working on these elements.
The Belgian developer also took this opportunity to look further into the future – beyond Baldur’s Gate 3: “Being given the chance to develop a game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe has been a dream come true for all of us. But as Swen recently confirmed, we won't be introducing any major new narrative content to the story of Baldur's Gate 3 or its origin characters and companions, nor will we be making expansions or Baldur’s Gate 4.”
“As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads,” the statement continued. “In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we’ve decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We’re currently working on two new projects and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.”
Studio boss Swen Vincke added: “I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”