Video Games

Larian shows off dynamic split screen for Baldur’s Gate 3, coming in September

Another preview of Patch 7

Marco Wutz

Larian Studios

Larian Studios is currently in the kitchen, cooking Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3, and interrupted the work for another community update. Among the in-development items shown off is the dynamic split screen mode coming to the game with that next update. This mode allows the screen to be divided between two players when their characters are at different locations, only to merge into a single screen when they’re close enough to each other – very handy.

Multiplayer will also be enhanced by the fact that starting with Patch 7, characters controlled by different players will be able to banter with each other and bring more life to the party.

More Legendary Actions for characters in Honor Mode are coming to the game as well, which is going to make that next hardcore run all the more challenging.

Work on the official modding toolkit for Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be progressing well, with a crew of selected modders already cooperating with Larian Studios on the project’s alpha build.

Teasers for some of the evil endings coming with Patch 7 are included as well – check them on the official blog, but be aware of the obvious spoilers. Speaking of absolute evil: The Dark Urge will benefit from some bug fixes in the update, giving you even more opportunities to slay your own companions – but still no kissing Gortash, apparently.

Generally, though, all of the companions will receive some improvements in Patch 7, adjusting their animations to look more natural – including some of those steamy romance scenes – and fixing bugs related to their storylines and events. Stoneheart, for example, won’t suffer from any amnesia in regards to killing a certain character anymore.

Players will be able to test all that starting on July 22, 2024, with the closed beta for Patch 7, for which people can register now on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page. Larian will randomly select users, who will then be able to preview the coming build and provide feedback.

“It’s hard to believe it’s almost been an entire year since we launched Baldur’s Gate 3. But the journey isn’t over yet,” Larian ended the update with. “Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3. We still have a few things up our sleeve – including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations.”

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News