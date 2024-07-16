Larian shows off dynamic split screen for Baldur’s Gate 3, coming in September
Larian Studios is currently in the kitchen, cooking Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3, and interrupted the work for another community update. Among the in-development items shown off is the dynamic split screen mode coming to the game with that next update. This mode allows the screen to be divided between two players when their characters are at different locations, only to merge into a single screen when they’re close enough to each other – very handy.
Multiplayer will also be enhanced by the fact that starting with Patch 7, characters controlled by different players will be able to banter with each other and bring more life to the party.
More Legendary Actions for characters in Honor Mode are coming to the game as well, which is going to make that next hardcore run all the more challenging.
Work on the official modding toolkit for Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be progressing well, with a crew of selected modders already cooperating with Larian Studios on the project’s alpha build.
Teasers for some of the evil endings coming with Patch 7 are included as well – check them on the official blog, but be aware of the obvious spoilers. Speaking of absolute evil: The Dark Urge will benefit from some bug fixes in the update, giving you even more opportunities to slay your own companions – but still no kissing Gortash, apparently.
Generally, though, all of the companions will receive some improvements in Patch 7, adjusting their animations to look more natural – including some of those steamy romance scenes – and fixing bugs related to their storylines and events. Stoneheart, for example, won’t suffer from any amnesia in regards to killing a certain character anymore.
Players will be able to test all that starting on July 22, 2024, with the closed beta for Patch 7, for which people can register now on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page. Larian will randomly select users, who will then be able to preview the coming build and provide feedback.
“It’s hard to believe it’s almost been an entire year since we launched Baldur’s Gate 3. But the journey isn’t over yet,” Larian ended the update with. “Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3. We still have a few things up our sleeve – including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations.”