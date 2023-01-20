Skip to main content

Blizzard’s China divorce is an ugly one

NetEase staff tears down World of Warcraft statue
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.

Blizzard's exit from China is not a quiet one.

Most of Blizzard Entertainment’s video games will become unavailable in China on January 23, 2023, which marks the end of a partnership with Chinese publisher and developer NetEase that held for 14 years. Hope of a last-minute fix to the relationship were dashes last week, when the word got out that NetEase had already largely dissolved its Blizzard team.

What initially looked like a mere discrepancy between business expectations has now turned into an outright battle fought out in public, with both Blizzard and NetEase firing verbal shrapnel at each other.

The Chinese publisher is especially angry about how things went down behind the scenes, which culminated in tearing down a World of Warcraft statue at its HQ in the city Hangzhou – an event that was live streamed on one of the company’s own channels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It doesn’t end there, though: Participants in the teardown quashed their thirst with special Blizzard Green Tea, which references a popular insult on Chinese social media, where “Green Tea Bitch” is used as a term for people who act all sweet and innocent while they’re actually manipulative and immoral. Ouch.

Blizzard had previously posted about its games shutting down in China on Chinese social media site Weibo, saying that NetEase did not agree to an extension to their partnership. This prompted a response from NetEase, which accused Blizzard of being “rude and inappropriate” and merely trying to buy time with a six-month extension while negotiating for a three-year contract with a different partner – they used another idiom to describe this, which could be translated as “riding a donkey while looking for a horse” and has exactly the sexual undertones you're thinking about.

Meanwhile Tencent, NetEase’s greatest competitor when it comes to publishing and developing video games in China, has debuted a trailer for its upcoming MMORPG Tarisland just as World of Warcraft is about to go offline.

That trailer raised some eyebrows among Blizzard employees, as a lot of the scenery, creatures, and even game mechanics are very reminiscent of those in their own MMO. Tencent, then, can probably be ruled out to replace NetEase as Blizzard’s next Chinese distribution partner. What an exit.

Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.
News

Blizzard’s China divorce is an ugly one

By Marco Wutz
A young woman wearing a traditional opera costume.
Guides

Genshin Impact: Yun Jin build and materials guide

By Marco Wutz
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
Guides

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man nominees and how to vote

By Marco Wutz
NBA 2K23 digital deluxe cover art
Guides

NBA 2K locker codes: get some freebies for NBA 2K23

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
A scene from a modern battlefield.
News

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 brings back class system

By Marco Wutz
A city surrounded by dragons and heroes.
News

Age of Wonders 4 announced with 40 minutes of gameplay

By Marco Wutz
A masked man aiming a gun.
News

Marvel’s Midnight Suns adds Deadpool

By Marco Wutz
fire emblem engage glhf (3)
Guides

Read these tips before starting Fire Emblem: Engage

By Dave Aubrey