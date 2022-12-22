BlizzCon to return in 2023 as Blizzard’s outlook turns optimistic

Blizzard might be on the road to recovery. Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra has announced the return of BlizzCon in 2023 and provided a few more status updates on what’s going on at the legendary studio.

BlizzCon is Blizzard's own game convention and traditionally takes place every year in Anaheim, California. In 2020, the event had to be suspended due to the pandemic, and an online replacement event fell flat in 2021 in the wake of abuse allegations against studio employees. In 2022, there weren't even public plans for the convention to return in any form. However, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra announced during his annual report that BlizzCon would return in 2023.

Blizzard's outlook turns optimistic

Ybarra's post is filled with optimism – with the releases of Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight finding popular acclaim and Diablo Immortal at least being a commercial success, the studio managed to stage a comeback of sorts in 2022.

The future holds many uncertainties for the developer, including Blizzard's forced retreat from China, the pending acquisition by Microsoft, and continual issues with hindering workers from unionizing. With a strong looking Diablo 4 the studio has another trump card up its sleeve for 2023, however.

Ybarra also mentions that the team for the studio's as-yet untitled survival game, which is Blizzard's first new IP since Overwatch, has doubled in size over the course of the current year. Little is known about the project beyond that – it's said to be a game for PC and Dan Hay, formerly involved in Far Cry as executive producer, is leading development.

Another focus, Ybarra writes, has been changing the company's culture in response to the very concerning allegations against former employees. Ybarra lists several roles that have been created and filled at the company to that end.

It will likely take time for the developer to work through these serious issues, but Blizzard does more and more seem to be on the road to recovery. Perhaps the return of BlizzCon in 2023 will be the final signal of reconciliation with the community.