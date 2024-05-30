Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-gen and Vault Edition content leaked
It looks like even Microsoft can’t stop details about the next Call of Duty from leaking. After announcing that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on Xbox Game Pass day one, details about its various editions leaked a week before its official reveal. Dataminers were able to leak artwork for the game's vault edition as well as the contents included in it.
Like every year, COD’s yearly installment will come in different editions including more expensive versions that grant early access. The big surprise though is that Black Ops 6 will be a cross-gen game, the fifth in a row. While some may be disappointed to learn COD BO6 won’t push the PS5 or Xbox Series X to their limits, it’s a business decision that makes a lot of sense.
Just recently, Sony revealed that half of its player base is still on PS4, with roughly 49 million PSN users. The PS4 has also sold nearly 120 million units worldwide, so it makes sense that Xbox/Activision would want to cater to that audience, if only for another year.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leaked editions
Here are the different editions COD BO6 will come in:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Standard Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (includes PS4, Xbox One versions)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition
The Vault Edition is akin to the ultimate edition for other games, as it includes a variety of bonus content including extra operators, battle pass tier skips, and exclusive weapons. The data mined key art suggests COD BO6's Vault Edition will include the following:
- Brutus and Klaus (operators)
- Frank Woods (operator) - has three variants (Classic, Zombies, Numbers)
- Gobble Gum
- Weapon Blueprints
- BlackCell
Various artwork for the operators also reveal voice lines that may or may not be used in final game. No information about the game's campaign was revealed in these leaks, so those afraid of spoilers can continue to scroll through the internet without needing to go dark.
The first look at COD BO6's gameplay will be revealed following the Xbox Games Showcase, which airs on June 9, 2024. According to leaks, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released in October on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.