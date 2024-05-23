Call of Duty Black Ops 6 logo revealed after first teaser
Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 following an earlier leak of its logo. The developer also confirmed that a deep dive will be shown following the Xbox Games Showcase with the Black Ops 6 Direct. The original story follows.
Weeks before the game is officially revealed, the logo for Activision's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been leaked, that too through a newspaper. As marketing for the upcoming shooter ramps up, the game's logo was spotted by a Reddit user in USA Today's newspaper.
The reveal comes after a video teaser was found on the game's official website for marketing, called The Truth Lies. That seems to be the official tagline for the game, with the teaser giving us a first glimpse at the game's setting and tone. The video teasers show the state of the world, with many monuments defaced with graffiti spelling out the following statements:
- "Die Wahrheit Lugt"
- "Truth is the first casualty of war."
- "Liberte Egalite Duplicite"
- "In lies we trust."
- "Justice isn't blind. You are."
It looks like the next Black Ops may be dealing with ideas of fake news and war propaganda, which isn't exactly new territory for the franchise. One of the monuments featured in the advertisements show Mount Rushmore defaced with the same tagline, hinting at an earth-shattering revelation in the game's campaign that may be tied to America's founding fathers.
Renowned leaker/games industry insider Bilbil-kun, who has accurately leaked various PlayStation-related announcements, also posted a blurred version of the game's official art. The key art looks like an homage to the original Black Ops box art.
While various Xbox execs have talked about keeping COD multi-platform, Microsoft may shock the industry if it decides to make this entry exclusive to the Xbox platform. The company has reportedly decided to launch Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass, the details of which will be shared during June's Xbox Games Showcase.