Microsoft reportedly set to put next Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1
Recent reports cast doubt on whether Microsoft would put upcoming Call of Duty titles on Xbox Game Pass at release, as it has publicly indicated since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but according to Wall Street Journal the company has finally come to a decision in this regard: Call of Duty will come to Game Pass on Day 1.
According to the report, Microsoft plans on sharing this information with the public during its Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024. A separate showcase highlighting the new Call of Duty title, which is allegedly set during the Gulf War and will be released in its usual Fall window, is set to take place right afterwards.
The Verge’s Tom Warren added that Microsoft has been considering a price increase for Game Pass Ultimate, which would make sense in the context of the newest Call of Duty game joining the subscription service.
Activision usually manages to sell millions of copies of the game for a full price every year, so the step from Microsoft is certainly a bold one. Internal discussions have apparently been revolving around exactly this dilemma, as there are worries that putting the new title on Game Pass on Day 1 would undermine game sales among PC and Xbox Series X|S owners.
Microsoft’s gaming operations have been under fire recently for shutting down four Xbox studios while its hardware sales are plummeting. Its costly acquisition of Activision Blizzard increased key numbers in the company’s latest earnings report, but has also ensured that shareholders who may not have paid much attention to Xbox previously are now scrutinizing whether these massive investments into gaming are generating value for them.