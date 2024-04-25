Activision outlines CoD Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is just around the corner, and Activision detailed a bit about what to expect in the FPS games. Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 1, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, with new multiplayer game modes and maps, fresh Zombie chapters, and a new perk package for Warzone, among quite a lot else.
Zombie mode’s new chapter sees a third dark rift open, and it’s your job to get Dr Jansen back out of it. There’s a new Disciple to contend with and the usual horde of mindless brain-eating corpses.
The mid-season refresh adds two new multiplayer maps: Checkpoint, inspired by Rebirth Island, and Grime, inspired by filthy London canals. There’s a new Minefield mode, where defeated players drop a proximity mine on their way out. The mine is immovable, and it can damage anyone – even your team members. Escort mode makes its debut as well, where you have hack terminals at three points on the map while safely escorting a MAW along the way. Like Overwatch’s push mode, enemy players can push the MAW back if there’s not at least one person on your team near it.
Elsewhere among the lengthy update explainer, Activision said the Specialist perk package and Foresight killstreak will turn up in Warzone. The Specialist package gives you all available perks when you use it, and Foresignt displays gas circle locations before they appear for everyone else.
Finally is a new public event, Heavy Armor, which increases the number of armor plates you can carry and raises everyone’s health from 150 to 200.
The full set of updates and changes is available on the Call of Duty website if you’re interested.