The best multiplayer games you can play with friends right now

The awesome power of the internet is that it has the potential to bring us all together, and few things are able to achieve that better than video games. Games are fantastic at building relationships and strengthening our social bonds – as long as you don't throw any blue shells, because then our friendship is over, buddy.

In this list we’ve brought together ten of the best multiplayer games of all time. Whether you want to have a fun time with your pals or make completely new ones, these titles will do it from the comfort of your desk or perhaps even the couch. Just read through our list below for the best multiplayer games you can play right now.

If you're looking for a game you can spend time playing with a single partner as a bit of a bonding experience, take a look at our list of best co-op games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Possibly the best Mario Kart game, which by default makes it the best kart racer ever, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a huge number of tracks and iconic items, all clashing for superiority. Battle Mode is excellent when playing with friends, while a traditional online racing tournament for up to 12 players is also an excellent option when playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just watch out, some people get very competitive with this one, and they won’t forgive you for an inopportune Blue Shell.

Fortnite is the modern video game metaverse, featuring what seems like hundreds of characters from across video games, anime, TV, comics, and more. But underneath all that, it’s a pretty good and accessible shooter, in case you didn’t know. Fortnite makes it easy to jump into games with all your friends and play for hours without interruptions, other than kids on the mic.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Iconic characters from all of video game history battle each other in this classic fighting game you can have fun in even if you're spending eight hours a day on it. Featuring a plethora of stages from all the video games you love, unlimited options to customize game modes, and an item system that unleashes absolute chaos in every match, the newest iteration of Super Smash Bros. is fun and full of surprises for everybody.

Sea of Thieves

If you have a small group of friends with Xbox Game Pass, then Sea of Thieves is an obvious choice to play with your pals. You can sail across a vast sea completing some fairly vague but rewarding quests in order to earn treasure which you can then exchange for gear and ship upgrades, slowly making your crew the most fearsome on the seas. And that can be quite literal too, as you’ll encounter other real player crews while sailing, and can sink them to the depths while stealing their booty.

Apex Legends just might be the definitive battle royale shooter. It might lack the social aspect of Fortnite – and the crossovers – but if you want a hardcore FPS with satisfying movement and an incredibly high skill ceiling, Apex Legends is that game. This is a game you can easily sink 1,000 hours into before realizing you’re not actually that good, and that’s just fine.

Minecraft allows for seemingly limitless potential, but all you need to have fun is a server to share with your closest friends where you can craft, build, and survive as a team. Building a cool lair in Minecraft is fun, but it’s far better if you do it with your friends and family.

StarCraft 2

This classic real-time strategy giant is free to play, which means you can dive into its unforgiving 1v1 ladder experience right now without paying a buck. If you're looking for someone to blame for your own mistakes, just jump into a team match or unwind in one of the numerous custom game modes the arcade has to offer. If you're looking for a more relaxed experience against the AI, try StarCraft 2's co-op mode and complete exciting missions with a friend. Starting with SC2 now might be a daunting prospect, but over ten years after its release it's still the definitive RTS experience available.

Rocket League

Racing games are typically one of the most accessible genres, and combining that simple control scheme with a soccer ruleset and some incredibly funky physics leads to a masterpiece. Rocket League is fantastic to play with friends, either online or local, and you can make your own clan in order to dominate the competition. Or you can just have fun in one of many alternate modes.

Fall Guys

Love or hate these little beans, you can’t deny that Fall Guys is a great multiplayer game. It’s accessible enough to play with people of all ages, so you can get younger siblings or even your children involved, and if you have enough players you can even host a private match, just with the people of your choice. It’s a platformer, and it’s suitable for everyone you know, in groups of up to 60 players. Perfect.

If you’re going to pick up an MMO, you should make sure it’s Final Fantasy XIV. The fanbase attests to the incredible story that flows through the recent expansions, and the gameplay is top-tier. Whether you just want to be social with your friends in an online game or you want to rise to the top of the ranks in your region, Final Fantasy XIV is the place you can do it.