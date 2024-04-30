Microsoft joins the June madness with Xbox Games Showcase
Microsoft confirmed a Xbox Games Showcase for June 9, 2024, with a Direct Showcase of “the next installment of a beloved franchise” following right after the main event.
Looking at the edgy imagery with redacted text and the head of mythological creature Cerberus smeared all over symbols of US power, this basically screams Call of Duty – and according to The Verge that’s exactly what the Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase will be all about.
According to the same report, this will be a much bigger event than Microsoft’s showcase from 2023 – which makes sense, since it will be the first to show off games from Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios. Apparently, fans can expect release dates for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Starfield: Shattered Space.
Bethesda’s Todd Howard already teased the Starfield expansion’s release to take place in Fall 2024.
A brand-new Gears of War is slated to be revealed at the show alongside the next Call of Duty entry and other parts of the Xbox line-up for 2025.
Rumors around Gears of War have popped up here and there over the years, but recently got new substance to themselves thanks to several job advertisements at developer The Coalition.
The Xbox Games Showcase is set to happen on June 9, 2024, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.