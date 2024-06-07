Civilization 7 reveal leaked on 2K Games’ website
Everyone’s favorite 4X turn-based strategy series is coming back: A Civilization 7 logo has been shown on the 2K Games website for a few minutes today, so it’s almost guaranteed that it will be announced during tonight’s Summer Game Fest 2024.
Spotted by a ResetEra user, the artwork for Civilization 7 used on the website gave no indication as to its visual style, but did prominently feature a hexagon design, so it looks like no major change in regards to the map will take place. Buttons for “Watch Trailer” and “Wishlist Now” could be seen on the site as well with the obligatory “Coming Soon” in place of a release date.
The overall design seems somewhat book-inspired, with fine decorations and the look of a leather cover dominating the imagery.
Firaxis confirmed in February 2023 that Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 was in development in the wake of the weak commercial performance of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.