Destiny 2 down: Server error forces game to go offline

Destiny 2's servers have been down for more than half a day. Bungie

The Destiny 2 server status currently looks bleak, as the game has been unavailable for over half a day by now.

Originally, the loot shooter’s servers went down at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET on January 24, 2023, for an investigation into “an ongoing issue causing certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players”, according to developer Bungie’s official support Twitter account.

Ever since then, the same account has been giving almost hourly updates about what seems to be a desperate struggle for the developers behind the scenes to get the game back up and running. Various fixes seem to have been created, tested, and thrown back into the bin.

When will the Destiny 2 servers come back online?

While this is subject to change, depending on how well Bungie’s fix is working, the developer has communicated that it will deploy its fix for the issue around 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm CET, so that’s when the Destiny 2 servers should be back online.

While players are obviously disappointed by their beloved game being down for such a long time, fans have flooded Bungie’s support account with gratitude and positive messages, thanking all the developers for their hard work through the night to get the issue under control.

We’ll keep you updated on the Destiny 2 server status as it changes.