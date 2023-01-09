Raging Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2’s self-revives “stupid”

Former Call of Duty developer Dr Disrespect is not happy with Warzone 2's direction.

Rage is not too uncommon for Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, especially over Warzone 2, Call of Duty’s newest battle royale game. The Call of Duty developer turned streamer has not been shy about airing his grievances with Warzone 2 as well as Activision Blizzard, saying his criticism is coming from a place of passionate love for the series.

Evidently, the relationship stays complicated. On a recent stream with another content creator, Dr Disrespect fell into a rage after being killed by a player, who had used a self-revive upon being downed by the popular streamer.

“There’s just too many fucking stupid ass self-revives dude, I get confused… the game’s so fucking stupid.”

A self-revive allows a downed player to get back up on their feet on their own, which is a powerful tool. In this instance, Dr Disrespect had taken out two opponents of the same squad in a match in duo mode, which would have been the end for that pair in older versions of the game. He even hindered one of the players from self-reviving by double-tapping. He did, however, not anticipate that the second player also had a self-revive. Coming back to avenge his fallen comrade, the foe surprised Dr Disrespect and triggered the fit of rage, in which the streamer declared the game to be “no fun”.

“I don’t know what the fuck is going on, I don’t. I don’t want people to self-revive right next to me and not hear them. Boring.”

Saying that there are “so many stupid cheesy ass things” in the game, he ended his tirade, hoping for significant changes in Warzone 2’s Season 2, which starts on February 1, 2023.