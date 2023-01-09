Skip to main content

Raging Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2’s self-revives “stupid”

Too many “stupid cheesy” things make the game “no fun” for the streamer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Former Call of Duty developer Dr Disrespect is not happy with Warzone 2's direction.

Former Call of Duty developer Dr Disrespect is not happy with Warzone 2's direction.

Rage is not too uncommon for Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, especially over Warzone 2, Call of Duty’s newest battle royale game. The Call of Duty developer turned streamer has not been shy about airing his grievances with Warzone 2 as well as Activision Blizzard, saying his criticism is coming from a place of passionate love for the series.

Evidently, the relationship stays complicated. On a recent stream with another content creator, Dr Disrespect fell into a rage after being killed by a player, who had used a self-revive upon being downed by the popular streamer.

“There’s just too many fucking stupid ass self-revives dude, I get confused… the game’s so fucking stupid.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A self-revive allows a downed player to get back up on their feet on their own, which is a powerful tool. In this instance, Dr Disrespect had taken out two opponents of the same squad in a match in duo mode, which would have been the end for that pair in older versions of the game. He even hindered one of the players from self-reviving by double-tapping. He did, however, not anticipate that the second player also had a self-revive. Coming back to avenge his fallen comrade, the foe surprised Dr Disrespect and triggered the fit of rage, in which the streamer declared the game to be “no fun”.

“I don’t know what the fuck is going on, I don’t. I don’t want people to self-revive right next to me and not hear them. Boring.”

Saying that there are “so many stupid cheesy ass things” in the game, he ended his tirade, hoping for significant changes in Warzone 2’s Season 2, which starts on February 1, 2023.

call of duty warzone 2 screenshot glhf (4)
News

Raging Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2’s self-revives “stupid”

By Marco Wutz
hollow-knight-silksong-2
News

No, you can’t play Hollow Knight: Silksong early

By Marco Wutz
League of Legends key art
Guides

Everything coming to League of Legends in 2023

By Ryan Woodrow
splinter-cell-blacklist
Guides

Can you spot all the stealth games in this article?

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
cod warzone 2 (3)
News

Lewis Hamilton sent his brother a portable PS4 to play Call of Duty on

By Marco Wutz
Pokemon_Scarlet_Violet_Screenshot_16[1]
Guides

Every Pokémon game ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 key art
Guides

Discover all the new features in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3

By Ryan Woodrow
A lady summoning a ghostly fox.
Guides

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen

By Marco Wutz