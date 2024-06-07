Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be single-player, BioWare emphasizes
BioWare’s next fantasy RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, will be unveiled next week during a dedicated showcase for the game, but the rumor mill is already turning quickly, churning out misinformation regarding the title. BioWare’s Michael Gamble, the executive producer of the upcoming Mass Effect game at the studio, emphasized online that The Veilguard won’t be a live-service game, but “straight-up single-player goodness.”
BioWare even stated as much in the announcement post for the game’s name change – it was previously known as Dreadwolf:
“After Dragon Age: Inquisition launched, the studio was given an incredible opportunity to explore, test, and validate a variety of gameplay concepts as we worked to determine what the next Dragon Age could look like,” BioWare’s blog post stated. “We brought everything to the table which, yes, even included a multiplayer concept. The time we spent experimenting and iterating gradually taught us a lot. This work, and the amazing support from EA, helped us re-focus on creating an incredible single player game, with all the choices, characters and world building you’d expect from us.”
It looks like people failed to read that part and went on to spread misinformation based on old intel in the best internet tradition.
Giving those people the benefit of the doubt, things have been confusing with The Veilguard: It originally began as a single-player game, but publisher EA forced a development pivot over to live-service a few years back. Apparently something made them switch their mind, so back to single-player the project went.
With flops like Redfall and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (live-service games made by studios known for their single-player titles) being fresh on everyone’s mind and BioWare’s own history of failure with Anthem not being forgotten, this is certainly relieving news for fans of the franchise.
Still, going through several directional resets doesn’t exactly bode well for the game, which is why fans are both excited and more than a little bit nervous for the upcoming reveal of Dragon Age’s next chapter.