Animal Well promises to focus on exploration and puzzle-solving. Billy Basso

Jason “Dunkey” Gastrow launched his own video games publishing company Bigmode in September 2022, stating that it would strive to “help good games succeed and help them continue to succeed into the future”.

Bigmode has now announced that Animal Well, a Metroidvania-style title with pixel art looks solely developed by Billy Basso, will be its first published game. The official description of the title reads as follows:

“A pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.”

A release date has not yet been announced, but it seems like the game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam, where you can already put it on your wishlist.

The platformer features a “puzzle box world with multiple layers of secrets” and contains horror elements.

Dunkey announced the signing of Animal Well at the beginning of his Best Games of 2022 video, using his reach to promote the title, which is likely going to be an ongoing strategy.