Video Games

Europa Universalis 4: Winds of Change release date set for May 2024

A major expansion doing work in several regions

Marco Wutz

Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive has detailed the newest expansion for Europa Universalis 4, which is called Winds of Change. Releasing on May 8, 2024, for a price of $19.99 USD, the DLC won’t simply touch one region of the world map – no, the Winds of Change are far-reaching.

In the Americas, major updates are coming to the Aztecs, Inca, and Maya – including a special array of content enabling an alt-history invasion of Europe by these powers. That might trigger a bit of Total War: Medieval 2 nostalgia for some people. In terms of individual nation updates, the expansion will promote a militaristic playstyle with the Aztecs as well as the demanding of new sacrifices. Mayan rulers will get new options to unite the different city states into one kingdom, while Incan rulers benefit from a new royal authority mechanic.

Looking over the pond and into Europe, the two trading powers of The Netherlands and Venice will have their historical flavor expanded thanks to more detailed events and content around the creation and expansion of the Dutch Republic, the Glorious Revolution, the Venetian Council of Ten, and the Venetian Renaissance.

In Central Europe, Austria, Hungary, and Bohemia benefit from revised trees – which will include the option to form Austria-Hungary as a dual monarchy. Bohemia may expand Hussite power in the region in additional ways, while all three nations get fresh options to tailor the Holy Roman Empire to their liking.

Speaking of which: There will be new, alt-history paths to form the nations of Germany and Italy.

Europa Universalis 4 screenshot showing Germany.
There are some fun, new ways to unite Germany and Italy. / Paradox Interactive

Going eastwards, the two Black Sea kingdoms of Theodoro and Trebizond will get some love in Winds of Change, allowing them to strive towards re-establishing Orthodox supremacy in Asia Minor. In similar fashion, the Middle Eastern states of Hisn Kayfa, Hormuz, and Oman will get unique mission trees in order to become great powers.

Finally, the declining Timurids can either embrace Persian traditions or return to their previous lifestyle as plundering horse lords, whereas the rising Mughals get additional ways of uniting India. In Central Asia, hordes like the Tatars, Mongols, and Moghuls will benefit from updates.

Altogether, over a dozen nations will receive overhauled mission trees and mechanics in this expansion – Winds of Change, indeed. You can watch the announcement trailer on YouTube.

