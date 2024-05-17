Video Games

Fortnite Wrecked revealed as Chapter 5 Season 3 title

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is almost here and Wrecked is its name

Ryan Woodrow

Sandstorm
Sandstorm / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is almost at an end, which means the build for Season 3 is underway. Last night, we got our first major event in that build as the Fortnite sandstorm event began, with Pandora’s Box falling to the ground and a massive ball of energy kicking up a massive sandstorm that is now approaching the island.

With this comes the reveal, via leaks, that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s title will officially be “Wrecked”. There are a couple of different things this could mean, but the approaching sandstorm implies that much of the map will be left as a desert wasteland once it’s all said and done.

Fortnite Lightning striking pandora's box
Lightning struck Pandora's Box and it triggered the sandstorm / Epic Games

There are a few different ways this could play out with the theme of next season. Earlier in the year a Fortnite roadmap was leaked, and so far it seems to have accurately depicted events and updates over the past few months. That roadmap suggests that we can expect a Mad Max-style season, with survivors getting by in an unforgiving wasteland.

However, some leaked skins also suggest we might be getting something a little spookier, with a mutant, seemingly radioactive, skin recently being uncovered. Perhaps the Stygian water in the Underworld region of the map could turn into nuclear fallout when the storm passes by, and that area of the map becomes somehow even more hellish.

It all remains to be seen and we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as Chapter 5 Season 3 begins in just one week.

Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

