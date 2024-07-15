Genshin Impact TCG patch notes: all Genius Invokation changes in update 4.8
Genius Invokation, the Genshin Impact TCG, doesn’t stop growing: Update 4.8 for the open-world RPG will have another wave of content for its in-universe card game in store – and all the details about it are now available.
Table of Contents
Players will be able to unlock three Character Cards and their corresponding Talent Cards via in-game challenges in version 4.8 with six additional Action Cards being available from the card shop at The Cat’s Tail. In addition, HoYoverse adjusted the balance of some existing cards and these changes will come into effect after Genshin Impact update 4.8 has landed.
Find the full Genshin Impact TCG patch notes for update 4.8 below.
Genshin Impact TCG update 4.8: new Character Cards
Navia
Navia creates three Event Cards whenever an enemy takes damage from Crystallize. These are randomly distributed throughout your deck and deal Physical Damage to the active opposing unit as well as allow you to draw a card from your deck. Navia’s Elemental Skill can consume up to five of these Event Cards on your hand to deal additional Geo Damage. Her Elemental Burst deals damage to all enemies and summons the Rosula Dorata Salute on your side, which deals Geo Damage to enemies and creates more Event Cards.
Her Talent Card allows Navia to draw two of her Event Cards whenever she uses a skill.
Chevreuse
Like her open-world counterpart, the TCG version of Chevreuse synergizes well with a party that is able to trigger Overloaded reactions. Her Passive Skill creates an Event Card when an enemy takes damage from Overloaded, which allows you to deal even more Pyro Damage. In addition, these Event Cards can be consumed by her Elemental Skill to heal the character on your team that has taken the most damage. Finally, her Elemental Burst deals Pyro Damage and creates a summon on the enemy side of the field that deals damage to characters being switched in.
Her Talent Card only works when her team is composed solely of Pyro and Electro units and boosts Pyro and Electro Damage after an enemy suffers from Overloaded.
Frost Operative
The Fatui Frost Operative can attach a Bond of Life to the active enemy character after using a skill, preventing them from receiving effective healing. Their Elemental Skill is quite simple, only dealing Cryo Damage, while their Elemental Burst deals additional damage to enemies that have an active Bond of Life.
Their Talent Card allows them to double their target’s Bond of Life when hitting them with their Passive Skill.
Genshin Impact TCG update 4.8: new Action Cards
Genius Invokation will gain the following Action Cards in update 4.8:
- Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword (Equipment Card, Claymore)
- Prospector’s Drill (Equipment Card, Polearm)
- Gladiator’s Triumphus (Equipment Card, Artifact)
- Serene (Support Card, Companion)
- “I’d Rather Lose Money Myself…” (Event Card)
- Tada! (Event Card)
Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword can boost its wearer’s damage based on the number of played Action Cards that were not in your deck at the beginning of the match – so you’ll need to be able to generate new Action Cards in some way to make full use of this weapon. Things like Chevreuse and Navia’s Event Cards would count, as would the cards gained from Serene’s Melusine Support effect every turn.
Gladiator’s Triumphus reduces the cost of Normal Attacks when you’re low on cards, making it perfect for scrappy situations.
“I’d Rather Lose Money Myself…” enables you to gain Omni Dice whenever the enemy gets two Elemental Dice, while Tada! lets you draw a card in return for dealing one Physical Damage to your active character.
Genshin Impact TCG update 4.8: balance changes
The following balance changes will be made in update 4.8 for Genius Invokation:
- Bonecruncher’s Energy Block: No longer restores Energy to Consecrated Beasts.
- Consecrated Flying Serpent: Elemental Skill now deals three Anemo Damage and draws one card.
- Yun Jin: Flying Cloud Flag Formation no longer provides additional damage; Talent Card boosts the damage of Flying Cloud Flag Formation instead of the Normal Attack.
- Kaveh: Maximum damage dealt by Elemental Skill from extra maximum HP reduced.
- Lisa: Elemental Burst now attaches Conductive to active enemy character.
- Kaedehara Kazuha: Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill’s Anemo Damage reduced from three to one; switching to a character affected by Midare Ranzan will be considered a Fast Action and will allow them to make a free Normal Attack dealing Anemo Damage.
- Albedo: When Solar Isotoma is on the field, character switches are considered Fast Actions; Talent Card reduces the cost of Plunging Attacks instead of boosting their damage.
- Zhongli: Talent Card now boosts the damage of Zhongli and his summons when he has at least seven HP.
- Cyno: Pactsword Pathclearer now decreases the Indwelling Level by six when it is at least eight; Elemental Skill increases Pactsword Pathclearer Indwelling Level by one; Talent Card now allows Cyno to deal extra damage with Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer when Indwelling Level is at least two.
- Mirror Maiden: Refraction and Talent Card switch their effects.
- Falls and Fortune: Elemental Dice cost reduced from one to zero.
- Underwater Treasure Hunt: Each character can receive healing from this effect once per round.
- Lyresong: Effect adjusted to spend one less Elemental Die when playing an Artifact, but spending two less Elemental Dice when doing so as your first action.
- Lumenstone Adjuvant: Elemental Dice cost changed from two of the same element to three of any element.
- Dawn Winery: Works twice per round now.
- Kusava: Elemental Dice cost increased from zero to one.