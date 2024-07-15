Genshin Impact update 4.8: release time and maintenance details
Update 4.8 for Genshin Impact arrives this week, bringing the annual summer event with a free skin alongside yet another fresh endgame challenge and a brand-new character in the form of Emilie on its character banners.
Table of Contents
As usual, the Genshin Impact servers will go down for a few hours while the update is applied and standard maintenance work is done. Players can expect to receive compensation for all the downtime, which will be delivered to their in-game mailbox after the servers are online once again – sweet, sweet Freemogems.
Here are all the details on the Genshin Impact update 4.8 start and server downtime.
Genshin Impact update 4.8: server downtime
The Genshin Impact servers are scheduled to go offline on July 17, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 4.8. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- July 16, 3pm PT
- July 16, 5pm CT
- July 16, 6pm ET
- July 16, 11pm BST
- July 17, 12am CEST
- July 17, 3:30am IST
- July 17, 6am CST
- July 17, 7am KST/JST
- July 17, 8am AEST
- July 17, 10am NZST
The Genshin Impact servers are estimated to be offline for a period of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start exploring this year’s time-limited summer map – Simulanka.
Genshin Impact update 4.8: release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Genshin Impact update 4.8 should be available in your timezone:
- July 16, 8pm PT
- July 16, 10pm CT
- July 16, 11pm ET
- July 17, 4am BST
- July 17, 5am CEST
- July 17, 8:30am IST
- July 17, 11am CST
- July 17, 12pm KST/JST
- July 17, 1pm AEST
- July 17, 3pm NZST
Each hour of downtime will be compensated with 60 Primogems for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency will be up for grabs once the dust has settled. In case things go terribly wrong somehow, HoYoverse always offers additional compensation. Don’t forget to claim this gift in the 30 days after the update, as the message will delete itself after that deadline and take those free Primogems with it.
Genshin Impact update 4.8: preload
You can preload Genshin Impact update 4.8 on PC, iOS, and Android right now. Preloading the patch enables you to get back to the game quicker on the day of the update, as you’ll already have the majority of necessary files on your device.
While PS4 and PS5 players won’t be able to preload version 4.8, HoYoverse announced that it will test the functionality for update 5.0, which will be out late in August 2024 – if things work out, console players won’t be the only ones left to download the entire update on patch day anymore.
Genshin Impact update 4.8: download size
Update 4.7 brought some changes to the PC version’s file packaging, mimicking changes made to the game’s mobile version, which resulted in less space being required to unzip downloaded game files – version 4.8 shows that this was successful: You basically just need one additional GB of free storage for unzipping as opposed to double the update’s size.
Expected download size for Genshin Impact 4.8:
- PC: 11 to 13 GB (12 to 14 GB required for unzipping)
- Mobile: 1.6 to 1.8 GB
Note that your download size will depend on the voice packs you’ve got installed and the amount of content you’ve already cleared, hence the slight variations.
While you're waiting on that download, make sure to grab the time-limited Genshin Impact code released during the collaboration with Duolingo for some extra Primogems.