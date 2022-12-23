Get 50 free games on GOG right now

‘Tis the season of giving and the folks at Good Old Games (GOG) have taken that to heart, putting together a list of 50 free games that you can claim this holiday season. These titles range from recent indie hits to classic 90s games. While you won’t find any recent major triple-A titles on here, it’s a good way to round out your games collection with some stuff you might never have tried before.

Here is the full list of games you can get your hands on:

Dink Smallwood HD

The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

Daggerfall Unity - GOG cut

Fall of Porcupine: Prologue

Urbek City Builder Prologue

Loria

Symphonia

OpenTTD

Samorost 1

Postal: Classic and Uncut

War Wind

Ascendant

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Beneath a Steel Sky

Bio Menace

CAYNE

Dagon: by H.P. Lovecraft

The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure

Doomdark’s Revenge

Eschalon: Book 1

Flight of the Amazon Queen

GWENT - The Witcher Card Game

Hello Neighbour - Alpha Version

Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast

Higarashi When They Cry Hou - Ch 1. Onikakushi

Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brandt - Chapter 1 & 2

The Lords of Midnight

Lure of the Temptress

Martial Law

Nomads of Driftland

Our Life: Beginnings & Always

Overload - Playable Teaser

Quake 2 RTX

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior: Classic Complete

Shores Unknown: Arrival

Sin Slayers: The First Sin

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima Worlds of Adventure: Martian Dreams

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

There’s a lot to sort through there, but some of the standouts are Quake 2 RTX, which puts raytracing technology into the classic game, and Gwent, the card game based on The Witcher. Plus, there are a couple of the classic Elder Scrolls titles, including the fan-made remaster of Daggerfall.

To claim them all, just go to GOG’s free games page, where you can individually pick the ones you want.