Get 50 free games on GOG right now
‘Tis the season of giving and the folks at Good Old Games (GOG) have taken that to heart, putting together a list of 50 free games that you can claim this holiday season. These titles range from recent indie hits to classic 90s games. While you won’t find any recent major triple-A titles on here, it’s a good way to round out your games collection with some stuff you might never have tried before.
Here is the full list of games you can get your hands on:
- Dink Smallwood HD
- The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- Daggerfall Unity - GOG cut
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
- Urbek City Builder Prologue
- Loria
- Symphonia
- OpenTTD
- Samorost 1
- Postal: Classic and Uncut
- War Wind
- Ascendant
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- CAYNE
- Dagon: by H.P. Lovecraft
- The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- Eschalon: Book 1
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT - The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbour - Alpha Version
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- Higarashi When They Cry Hou - Ch 1. Onikakushi
- Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brandt - Chapter 1 & 2
- The Lords of Midnight
- Lure of the Temptress
- Martial Law
- Nomads of Driftland
- Our Life: Beginnings & Always
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- Quake 2 RTX
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior: Classic Complete
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
There’s a lot to sort through there, but some of the standouts are Quake 2 RTX, which puts raytracing technology into the classic game, and Gwent, the card game based on The Witcher. Plus, there are a couple of the classic Elder Scrolls titles, including the fan-made remaster of Daggerfall.
Read More
To claim them all, just go to GOG’s free games page, where you can individually pick the ones you want.