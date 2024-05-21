Gundam and Call Of Duty collide in new CoD Warzone event
Bandai Namco teams up with Activision for a Call of Duty Gundam event, with new Operators for MW3, Warzone, and the mobile version of Activision's popular FPS games. The event starts in June 2024 and runs through Warzone season 4, and while most of the crossover goods will show up in the in-game store for purchase with real money, you can earn a small handful by playing the game.
First up is a set of Gundam-themed tracer packs.
Mobile Suit - RX-78-2 pack
- Amuro Ray skin
- Beam Rifle
- Beam Saber
- RX-78-2 Shield
- Newtype finisher
Mobile Suit MS-06S Zaku II pack
- Char Aznable skin
- Zaku machine gun
- Warship destroyer rifle
- Heat Hawk melee weapon
- Searing Slash finisher
Mobile Suit XVX-016 Gundam Aerial pack
This one adds a splash of Witch from Mercury style to the warzone.
- Gundam Aerial skin
- Beam Rifle
- Aerial Rebuild Rifle
- Escutcheon
Bandai didn’t give specifics about which rewards you can earn, but broadly speaking, you can expect to get:
- Gundam-themed weapon blueprint
- weapon camo
- Vinyls
- Sticker
- Emblem
- Weapon charm
- Calling cards
Operator skins – presumably the ones from the bundles – will also show up in the multiplayer games' shops as purchaseable on their own. Bandai didn't say how much these bundles or individual items will cost, however.