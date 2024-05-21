Video Games

Gundam and Call Of Duty collide in new CoD Warzone event

Amuro Ray! The Crimson Comet! More Things!

Josh Broadwell

Bandai Namco/Activision

Bandai Namco teams up with Activision for a Call of Duty Gundam event, with new Operators for MW3, Warzone, and the mobile version of Activision's popular FPS games. The event starts in June 2024 and runs through Warzone season 4, and while most of the crossover goods will show up in the in-game store for purchase with real money, you can earn a small handful by playing the game.

First up is a set of Gundam-themed tracer packs.

Mobile Suit - RX-78-2 pack

  • Amuro Ray skin
  • Beam Rifle 
  • Beam Saber 
  • RX-78-2 Shield 
  • Newtype finisher

Mobile Suit MS-06S Zaku II pack

  • Char Aznable skin
  • Zaku machine gun
  • Warship destroyer rifle
  • Heat Hawk melee weapon
  • Searing Slash finisher
Gundam's Crimson Comet in Call of Duty
The Crimson Comet in CoD? More likely than you think. / Bandai Namco/Activision

Mobile Suit XVX-016 Gundam Aerial pack

This one adds a splash of Witch from Mercury style to the warzone.

  • Gundam Aerial skin
  • Beam Rifle
  • Aerial Rebuild Rifle
  • Escutcheon

Bandai didn’t give specifics about which rewards you can earn, but broadly speaking, you can expect to get:

  • Gundam-themed weapon blueprint
  • weapon camo
  • Vinyls
  • Sticker
  • Emblem
  • Weapon charm
  • Calling cards

Operator skins – presumably the ones from the bundles – will also show up in the multiplayer games' shops as purchaseable on their own. Bandai didn't say how much these bundles or individual items will cost, however.

Published
Josh Broadwell

JOSH BROADWELL