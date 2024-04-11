Video Games

Helldivers 2 just dropped new Super Destroyer upgrades

All new upgrades and their effects

Marco Wutz

Arrowhead / Sony

The Automatons may be back with a vengeance in Helldivers 2 – and, bizarrely, want to know where Karl is – but Super Earth is doing everything it can to provide its brave forces with tools that are able to withstand the robotic assault. On April 11, 2024, Arrowhead enabled brand-new Super Destroyer upgrades in Helldivers 2, which players can immediately unlock.

Here are all new Super Destroyer upgrades in Helldivers 2 at a glance:

  • XXL Weapons Bay
  • Enhanced Combustion
  • Blast Absorption
  • Atmospheric Monitoring
  • Circuit Expansion
  • Superior Packing Methodology

XXL Weapons Bay

The XXL Weapons Bay upgrades your Eagle stratagems, allowing those dropping multiple bombs to add one additional bomb to their payload.

Enhanced Combustion

Enhanced Combustion enables you to use an improved fuel recipe, which increases the fire damage of all stratagems by 25%. Hot stuff.

Blast Absorption

Blast Absorption reinforces all Sentries with stronger materials, decreasing the damage they take from explosions by 50%.

Atmospheric Monitoring

Atmospheric Monitoring grants you access to more accurate weather data, increasing the accuracy of your Orbital Barrage stratagems – their spread is reduced by 15%.

Circuit Expansion

Circuit Expansion augments electrical weaponry, allowing lightning arcs from the Arc Thrower and Tesla Tower stratagems to jump to one additional enemy.

Superior Packing Methodology

Superior Packing Methodology trains your crew in advanced ways of supply packaging, which leads to your resupply boxes refilling all Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines. Neat.

Be sure to thank the Ministry of Defence when you requisition these upgrades.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg