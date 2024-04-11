Helldivers 2 just dropped new Super Destroyer upgrades
The Automatons may be back with a vengeance in Helldivers 2 – and, bizarrely, want to know where Karl is – but Super Earth is doing everything it can to provide its brave forces with tools that are able to withstand the robotic assault. On April 11, 2024, Arrowhead enabled brand-new Super Destroyer upgrades in Helldivers 2, which players can immediately unlock.
Here are all new Super Destroyer upgrades in Helldivers 2 at a glance:
- XXL Weapons Bay
- Enhanced Combustion
- Blast Absorption
- Atmospheric Monitoring
- Circuit Expansion
- Superior Packing Methodology
XXL Weapons Bay
The XXL Weapons Bay upgrades your Eagle stratagems, allowing those dropping multiple bombs to add one additional bomb to their payload.
Enhanced Combustion
Enhanced Combustion enables you to use an improved fuel recipe, which increases the fire damage of all stratagems by 25%. Hot stuff.
Blast Absorption
Blast Absorption reinforces all Sentries with stronger materials, decreasing the damage they take from explosions by 50%.
Atmospheric Monitoring
Atmospheric Monitoring grants you access to more accurate weather data, increasing the accuracy of your Orbital Barrage stratagems – their spread is reduced by 15%.
Circuit Expansion
Circuit Expansion augments electrical weaponry, allowing lightning arcs from the Arc Thrower and Tesla Tower stratagems to jump to one additional enemy.
Superior Packing Methodology
Superior Packing Methodology trains your crew in advanced ways of supply packaging, which leads to your resupply boxes refilling all Support Weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines. Neat.
Be sure to thank the Ministry of Defence when you requisition these upgrades.