Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 patch notes: Even more crash fixes
Aside from putting out spicy Eagle 1 propaganda, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead published another update for the game on PC and PS5 to tackle the remaining crash issues. A previous patch already reined in some of these problems, but a number of crash sources proved to be more resilient than imagined – just like the Automatons, which promptly returned after getting wiped from the galactic map.
Aside from fixing several crash issues, the update ensures that the CE-27 Ground Breaker – one of the available armor sets – has the Engineer passive. This was an advertised feature of the kit, but didn’t actually work in-game.
Find the full Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 patch notes below.
Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 patch notes
Gameplay
- CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.
Fixes
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.
- Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.
- Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.
- Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.
- Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.
- Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.
- Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.
- Major orders should now properly display text.
Arrowhead recently confirmed that it was working on changing fire damage in a big way as well, so expect some more substantial updates coming your way in the near future.