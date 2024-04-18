Eco-conscious city builder Imagine Earth lands on Switch, PS5 soon
Imagine Earth, the ecologically minded city builder game, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5 soon, developer Serious Bros. announced. The award-winning game Switch and PlayStation port launches on May 9, 2024.
Imagine Earth features a story mode with a campaign and a free-play mode that puts you in competition with several other AI-controlled factions. The idea of both modes is this: You’re a space colony manager who has to design a planetary home in the cosmos for humanity, ideally not recreating the environmental exploitation and series of disastrous events that forced humans off Earth to begin with.
You’ll balance the needs of your people – and investors – with care for the ecosystems your fledgling societies are part of and a keen eye for when it’s time to take over neighboring colonies. Sure, you can build factories and scour a planet for resources used in manufacturing and trade, but you’ll face the consequences.
Imagine Earth’s natural worlds eventually let you know when things are out of balance. Disasters, depleted resources, pollution, and rising sea levels are in your future if you get wrapped up in corporate takeovers and investor appeasement while forgetting the result your actions have on the world around you.
Imagine Earth previously launched on Steam, and you can pick it up on PC at 30 percent off from April 22, 2024, through April 29, 2024, during Steam’s Earth Appreciation Festival. Serious Bros. said they will donate 10 percent of proceeds of Imagine Earth sales during the festival to reforestation efforts around the globe and 100 percent of proceeds made on Earth Day – April 22, 2024.