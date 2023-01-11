Here are the best PC games to play in 2023

The good old PC has more top hits and indie surprises to offer than any other platform, which is awesome and a bit overwhelming at the same time. How is one even supposed to choose from so many fantastic offerings? Which are the best PC games? That is a question no one can answer for sure, since the platform has something in store for every taste, be it on Steam, Epic Game Store, Battle.net or elsewhere.

What we can do for you with this list, is to break down the immense variety of games out there and present you the very best. This should make it far easier for you to make the right choice for your next PC gaming adventure and make it a great one.

The Witcher 3 Perhaps the best RPG ever made outside of Japan, The Witcher 3 is epic and all-encompassing. In it, you take control of a witcher, a kind of ronin monster hunter who takes down beasts for coin. What you don’t expect, based on that premise, are side stories about spousal abuse, class divides, and what loneliness does to a person. You can find some of video games’ best writing in this fantasy world. Minecraft If there’s a list of the best games anywhere on the internet, it’s a rule that Minecraft must be on that list. We'll not break that. It’s a cultural phenomenon, boasting over one trillion views on YouTube videos of the game. Like virtual Lego, it allows its players to go wherever their imagination takes them. People have recreated entire cities, built spaceships, and even made working calculators in it. To top it off, the specs are so forgiving that it’s a perfect laptop game, it's highly modable, and you can revisit your favorite spots thanks to specific seeds. PUBG: Battlegrounds You can always swap this one out for Fortnite, but there’s something undeniably PC about PUBG. The clumsy movement, the identical structures unceremoniously plonked around the map, the complex inventory management – you can see the game’s roots as an ARMA mod in every aspect. It also helps to have mouse aiming precision when lining up those headshots. When you’re not, ahem, hiding in a toilet and listening to the sound of stomping enemy boots, at least. Just don't think too much about the name. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds? Really? Forza Horizon 5 Racing games are a big part of PC gaming history, but it’s typically in a slightly different gear to console, focusing on forensic simulation over arcade thrills. The Forza Horizon series proves that there’s also room for the latter. Whether you’re chasing a train or buying your hundredth whip, there’s a dizzying amount of things to do here, and they all fly by at 200kph. Oh, and if you want to show off what your PC can do, it’s a looker, too. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Another one where the hours simply melt away as you play for just one more turn, Civilization is essentially a game where you watch a map change color, but that’s way more exciting than it sounds. Settle cities and grow your influence through diplomacy, culture, and military might, all while trying not to get nuked by Gandhi or fending off Queen Victoria, who really wants you to be interested in a trade agreement with England. Elden Ring You could easily swap this out for any game from the Dark Souls series, but Elden Ring is more recent and it’s a bit of a masterpiece. An open-world game unlike any other, one minute it’s oppressive and the next it’s dropping your jaw (or ripping it off). Just when you think you’ve seen everything the world has to offer, there’s a whole new area hidden beneath a well or tucked behind an illusory wall. Dota 2 Just like PUBG, Dota 2 is a piece of PC gaming history in that it shows how unlimited the possibilities on the platform are. Dota 2 derives its origins from a StarCraft 1 custom map called Aeon of Strife, which went on to become the custom map Defense of the Ancients (DotA) in Warcraft 3, which then served as the inspiration for Dota 2, Dota 2’s easier, more cartoony, and more weeby rival League of Legends, and a whole other host of titles now constituting the MOBA genre. You control only one character with powerful abilities and always play on the same map in teams of five, but with limitless combinations of teams and items Dota 2 is very hard to master. Final Fantasy XIV MMORPGs on PC were dominated by World of Warcraft for ages, but Final Fantasy XIV has taken the crown in recent years. Its launch was a disaster in 2010, but its revamp in 2014 was exactly what the game needed. Since then, it’s grown stronger and stronger, releasing story expansions that many consider superior to even the mainline Final Fantasy games. If you want to lose yourself for hundreds of hours, there’s another life waiting for you here. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bethesda Softworks It’s playable on Alexa and will probably come pre-installed on the brain chips of the future, but PC gaming is where Skyrim belongs. Already a beast of an RPG that you never truly finish, Skyrim’s PC mods are transformative to the experience. You can make it more pretty, add entire new questlines, and even change the mechanics of the game. That’s why Skyrim will live forever as one of the best PC games ever made. Todd Howard will probably also release a new edition of it every three years just for the giggles. Crusader Kings III Oh look, it’s another game about watching a map change color. PC gamers love those. But where Civ lets us take turns, Crusader Kings III plays out in real time. And that’s not where the differences end. You won’t be working your way towards modern times here. Instead, it’s all about swords and steel and disinheriting family members (or murdering them) to ensure your heir takes all the land you’ve conquered during your tenure. There’s more court scheming and, uh, family love here than on Game of Thrones. Titanfall 2 Now we move on to the best FPS campaign ever created. One minute you’re a lithe future soldier, running across walls, parkour jumping, and popping heads as you go. The next you’re piloting a hulking mech and punching the metallic guts out of another robot. The level of inventiveness on display here is awe-inspiring and you won’t forget the time travel mechanic any time soon. StarCraft II There aren’t as many RTS titles as there used to be in PC gaming, but maybe that’s because StarCraft II already perfected the art. Play through the story mode and every new mission throws up some new dynamic, some new variable, teaching you in the same way Super Mario drip feeds its mechanics. All of it is fun, but it serves one purpose: getting you ready to face other players online. Thing is, you probably never will be. High-level StarCraft players are like another species, capable of issuing hundreds of orders per minute. We’ll be over here, turtling. Genshin Impact HoYoverse Look down on it all you want, but Genshin Impact offers the production value of a triple-A open-world action RPG completely for free with massive updates every six weeks that add new characters, regions, and game mechanics. Heck, it has an entire TCG integrated into it now. Wether you want to play cards, explore a vast world with secrets behind every corner in co-op mode with friends, or just enjoy the bombastic story and deep lore, Genshin Impact offers it all. Disco Elysium If there’s one thing people associate with PC gaming, it’s the cRPG – those top-down ones that your dad plays. You know, Planescape and all that. Well, Disco Elysium is a bit like that, but slightly deranged. You play as a deadbeat cop who can’t remember his own name, and you’re tasked with solving a murder while also battling against your own limbic system and various narcotics cravings. There’s nothing else quite like this. Doom (2016) You can go back and play the original Doom right now and it’s still good, but there are plenty of modern boomer shooters that are also worth your time. Doom 2016 gets a spot on this list because it took the essence of Doom and updated it for a modern audience. Heavy metal, gore, demons, and the fiery pits of Hell await. Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar’s western is much more than GTA with horses. Sure, it’s an open-world game where you can freely wander and mess around in-between missions, but there’s a heartfelt story underpinning it all, along with some of the most memorable video game characters – and performances – ever. The world teems with life and feels like a proper ecosystem, all of it skinnable. Satisfactory It might still be in early access, but Satisfactory is one of the best building games around. Centered around automation, you build mines and hook them up to massive factories on spaghetti-like conveyor belts. Create more to unlock more to create even more. Eventually, you’ll have tractors doing automated routes and trains zipping in and out of stations. Played in first-person, you get to take in the grandeur of your creations. Dishonored 2 Old-school immersive sims don’t hold up too well these days, but thankfully, Arkane Studios is carrying the torch. Inspired by games such as Thief, Dishonored 2 plonks you in a whalepunk city and tasks you with assassinating a series of targets. Using magical powers, you can teleport, turn into animals, possess people, stop time, and more. The amount of creative solutions to every encounter is mind-boggling.

