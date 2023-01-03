Forza and Gran Turismo devs mourn the passing of Ken Block

Renowned rally driver Ken Block, featured in many racing games, passed away at the age of 55 years. Polyphony Digital

American rally driver Ken Block, aged 55, recently passed away due to a snowmobile accident according to a statement released by his team, The Hoonigans.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly a father, and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Block was an icon in his sport and as such was featured in several video games over the years. Series that have featured him in their entries include race game giants such as Forza Horizon, Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo, Need for Speed, and Dirt.

The developers behind these games, who’ve worked with Block in the past, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary driver.

Forza Motorsport stated on Twitter:

“Ken Block from The Hoonigans had a huge influence on the motorsports community around the world. Our deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed, Ken.”

The Twitter account for Forza Horizon wrote:

“Devastating news about the loss of Ken Block. He was a legend in motorsports and will be dearly missed. Our deepest condolences to his family and the team at The Hoonigans.”

The team behind Gran Turismo posted Block’s in-game likeness, captioning it with the words “RIP Ken Block. A legend lost too soon.”

Though he was first and foremost known as a rally driver, especially for gymkhana-style races, Ken Block was an influential figure outside his sport as well. He competed in both skateboarding and snowboarding events, and co-founded DC Shoes.