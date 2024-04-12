Video Games

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 said to be announced on April 18

Deep Silver and Warhorse’s surprise is unlikely to be one

Marco Wutz

Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver

It looks like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is on the menu: Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have teased an announcement for April 18, 2024, but renowned leaker bilbil-kun already spoiled the surprise – according to them, it’s indeed going to be a sequel to Warhorse’s first and only game so far. 

This information has been corroborated by Gematsu, which reported that filming for a promo video took place in the Czech Republic, Warhorse Studios’ home country, a few weeks ago.

The official reveal is happening on April 18, 2024, at 11am PT on YouTube and Twitch. Check below for what that means for your timezone:

  • April 18, 11am PT
  • April 18, 1pm CT
  • April 18, 2pm ET
  • April 18, 7pm BST
  • April 18, 8pm CEST
  • April 18, 11:30pm IST
  • April 19, 2am CST
  • April 19, 3am KST/JST
  • April 19, 4am AEST
  • April 19, 6am NZST

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch the game is a RPG set in the Kingdom of Bohemia around the year 1400. It was lauded for its story and attention to historical detail and authenticity, though the launch version was also heavily affected by technical issues. 

Nevertheless, the title managed to sell over two million copies in its first two weeks and peaked close to 100,000 concurrent players on Steam at the time. In June 2020, it cracked the five million sales milestone, which was corrected up to six million by February 2024.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance even led to scholarly debates amongst some historians at several European universities, who argued about the accuracy of the depictions of specific peoples and groups in the game. As is often the case, even a project as committed to realism as this one had to make some compromises and twist reality around a little bit to fit the story and mechanics of the game.

The game’s Switch port came out in 2024 and was created in cooperation with Saber Games, the company responsible for porting The Witcher 3 to the console.

