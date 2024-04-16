Koei Tecmo revises financial forecast after disappointing game sales
Japanese publisher and developer Koei Tecmo has sent out a short note to investors, in which it revised its forecast for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025.
Both net sales and operating income expectations have been decreased with predicted net sales lowered by 11.6% and predicted operating income lowered by 28%.
Koei Tecmo attributed the revisions to recent game launches resulting in lower sales than initially expected, though it didn’t mention any specific titles. However, it’s likely that Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin is among the underperforming releases. While it managed to have some legs in Japan and remained in the sales charts there for a while, it was overshadowed by Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the West.
Other recent releases include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Complete Edition and Fate/Samurai Remnant. In 2023, Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force released Wild Hearts in a bid to take some of Monster Hunter’s pie in collaboration with EA, but the game didn’t manage to become a great success either, so not much of a long tail can be expected of it.
On the bright side, non-operating income has been revised upwards by 8.6%, which should help soften the impact of lower sales.
Koei Tecmo’s next release will be the Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, a modern version of a strategy classic in the same vein as its recent Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening.
Any future plans are still under wraps, though fans of Dynasty Warriors are hoping to see some good news for themselves – and seeing as how Koei Tecmo needs good news as well, a return to its most iconic franchise may be just what it takes.