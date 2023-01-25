Skip to main content

League of Legends cheaters may become more common, says Riot

Update after cyber attack against the company
Logo of Riot Games on a red background.

Riot Games says that cheats might become more widely available for TFT and League of Legends.

Last week, Riot Games announced that it had suffered from a social engineering attack, which temporarily halted the company’s ability to release content for titles like League of Legends, TFT, and Valorant.

Giving an update on the situation, the developer confirmed that the attackers have gotten hold of source code for League of Legends, TFT, and a legacy anti-cheat platform. A ransom email was sent to Riot Games, trying to extort payments from the studio in return for not keeping the source code under wraps. In regards to that, Riot stated: “Needless to say, we won’t pay.”

While admitting that “this attack disrupted our build environment and could cause issues in the future”, the company said it remains “confident that no player data or player personal information was compromised.”

Riot Games did however state that the amounts of cheats available for the impacted games could increase if source code is exposed. A positive side of this is that new cheats would force Riot to react and boost its anti-cheat capabilities further, eliminating additional security risks.

Another issue the company wants to address is that experimental features, such as new game modes, are included in the stolen source code. In case of any leaks Riot wants players to be aware that there is no guarantee that these features will ever make it into the games.

The developer, keen on transparency on this issue, is working on a full report to be released at a later date and is also cooperating with law enforcement to catch the culprits.

