2024’s best city-builder gets massive discount on Steam following update

Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse landed one of the most spectacular gaming hits of 2024 with the Early Access launch of their real-time strategy and city-builder hybrid, Manor Lords. Simulating a medieval town’s growth and economy in loving detail, showing an authentic look at everyday life in a society of the time, and providing a dose of strategic combat action, the game is a package like no other.

For those wanting to pick Manor Lords up but missing the initial launch discount, Hooded Horse is offering the perfect chance to remedy this mistake: Manor Lords is on sale once again with a 25% discount on Steam that will last until June 22, 2024, so you've got plenty of time to grab it.

While Manor Lords is still far off completion with key features and content still missing from the current build, it’s already worth sinking hours into. Plus, picking it up early will allow you to make your voice be heard regarding the game’s development: Slavic Magic, the developer behind the game, is regularly holding votes on the official Discord server to get the community’s takes on aspects like balance, which new features to prioritize, or more general design decisions.

Manor Lords’ first big patch since Early Access started, update 0.7.972, recently came out and had several changes inspired by the community in store. Among these are changes to how we can trade resources between our settlements, balance adjustments to farming, and several quality-of-life improvements.

In Manor Lords, players build up a medieval town from scratch, growing its population and wealth to expand their territory and claim adjacent lands for their domain, where additional towns can be founded. Rival claimants and bandit incursions pose a threat, so players must never neglect the defense of their holdings and plan ahead by equipping a militia or hiring mercenaries.

