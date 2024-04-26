Manor Lords tops Steam bestseller list with a generous launch discount
The long-awaited day has finally arrived: Manor Lords, the immersive medieval city-builder with combat elements, is available now for PC in Early Access.
Just like publisher Hooded Horse promised, players can purchase the game with a generous launch discount of 25% on Steam. Of course, subscribers to Microsoft’s Game Pass will not have to pay anything extra to play Manor Lords, as it’s a Day 1 release on PC Game Pass.
“Though not content-complete, Manor Lords feels like an incredibly fresh take on city-building, borrowing mechanics from other genres and fusing them authentically with history to create something unique and special. Its mechanical foundations could not be more solid, so all this game needs to fully unlock its immense potential is more time and meat on its bones,” our Manor Lords Early Access review concluded.
While by no means finished, which is especially apparent in the lack of endgame content to tackle, any fan of city-building will find themselves well entertained by the title – and with many rich updates laying ahead of us, we’ll get to explore the game more than once.
If you can’t bear the thought of waiting even longer for Slavic Magic’s masterpiece, then you should check out our Manor Lords beginner tips with some basic starting points for any new feudal lord. Once you’ve advanced a bit, make sure to find out how to claim other regions and how to send resources between settlements to build up an internal trade network.
Though Manor Lords is all about peaceful build-up, nasty bandits and rival lords threaten your lands – so make sure you know how to build an army.
While writing this article, Manor Lords shot to the top of the Steam bestseller list within an hour of its release – it looks like those three million Wishlists have done their job.