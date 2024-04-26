Video Games

Manor Lords breaks 100,000 concurrent players on Steam an hour after launch

What a debut

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Well, it turns out that being wishlisted three million times, getting stellar Early Access reviews, and offering a generous launch discount is working quite fine for Manor Lords – the immersive, medieval city-builder from Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse is out on PC now and immediately stormed to the top of Steam’s bestseller list.

Manor Lords already surpassed the milestone of 100,000 concurrent players, according to the numbers on SteamDB, which put it into Steam’s top 12 most-played games just an hour after being released.

In a post on Steam, Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender sent “a personal note of thanks” to all the users interested in Manor Lords: “You have all been incredibly supportive of Manor Lords, this city builder started by a solo-developer, and taken it to 3.2 million player wishlists. Your support of developer Greg and his game has already been huge, and so I want to say: please, don't feel any pressure to buy the game if waiting is better for you.”

“If money is tight right now or you're still uncertain, we'll run those 25% discounts often and give you plenty of opportunities to get the game later as well, no one should feel any fear of missing out or any kind of pressure,” he added. “Or if you'd just rather wait some time and jump in later after some patches and updates have come out, that's fine too – Early Access isn't for everyone, if you check back later the game will just keep getting better and better. We want you to make the right decision for you, without any pressure or rush of any kind.”

Bender concluded: “But if you do choose to jump in now and join in the Early Access process, that's awesome – please leave your feedback and suggestions in reviews and comments, and we look forward to getting your help in making the game better together!”

Make sure to check out our Manor Lords beginner tips if you’re starting your life as a feudal lord and then learn how to grow your population, claim other regions, and send resources to other settlements. And you better have an idea on how to build an army in Manor Lords to keep your people safe from bandits – though these outlaws are a nice source for making money.

In the time it took me to write this article, another 15,000 players or so joined the fun with Manor Lords breaking into the top 10 of Steam’s most-played games – suffice to say, this success story has only begun.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg