Manor Lords breaks 100,000 concurrent players on Steam an hour after launch
Well, it turns out that being wishlisted three million times, getting stellar Early Access reviews, and offering a generous launch discount is working quite fine for Manor Lords – the immersive, medieval city-builder from Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse is out on PC now and immediately stormed to the top of Steam’s bestseller list.
Manor Lords already surpassed the milestone of 100,000 concurrent players, according to the numbers on SteamDB, which put it into Steam’s top 12 most-played games just an hour after being released.
In a post on Steam, Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender sent “a personal note of thanks” to all the users interested in Manor Lords: “You have all been incredibly supportive of Manor Lords, this city builder started by a solo-developer, and taken it to 3.2 million player wishlists. Your support of developer Greg and his game has already been huge, and so I want to say: please, don't feel any pressure to buy the game if waiting is better for you.”
“If money is tight right now or you're still uncertain, we'll run those 25% discounts often and give you plenty of opportunities to get the game later as well, no one should feel any fear of missing out or any kind of pressure,” he added. “Or if you'd just rather wait some time and jump in later after some patches and updates have come out, that's fine too – Early Access isn't for everyone, if you check back later the game will just keep getting better and better. We want you to make the right decision for you, without any pressure or rush of any kind.”
Bender concluded: “But if you do choose to jump in now and join in the Early Access process, that's awesome – please leave your feedback and suggestions in reviews and comments, and we look forward to getting your help in making the game better together!”
In the time it took me to write this article, another 15,000 players or so joined the fun with Manor Lords breaking into the top 10 of Steam’s most-played games – suffice to say, this success story has only begun.