Mecha Break to get large closed beta test in August 2024
Promising mech multiplayer shooter Mecha Break showed a brand-new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024, which revealed that two of the most iconic mech designers in the business have had a hand in creating the upcoming action game’s battle machines.
Takayuki Yanase, known for his work on franchises like Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, and Death Stranding, as well as Junya Ishikagi, whose resume includes Xenogears, Gundam, and Macross, have been lending their ideas to Amazing Seasun. The SGF 2024 trailer shows the path some of their designs took all the way from the concept phase up to getting into the action.
Aside from showing the care and passion invested into its mech designs, the game’s newest trailer confirmed that another closed beta test for PC is coming up in August 2024. This time, Amazing Seasun plans on letting a larger number of interested players participate with the 3v3, 6v6, and 60-player PvPvE modes all being available.
A closed beta test for the console version of the game has been teased as well, happening after the test on PC.
