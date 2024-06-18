Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gameplay finally revealed
Fans have been waiting and waiting and waiting, but finally, Nintendo has shown off gameplay footage for Metroid Prime 4 – subtitled: Beyond – at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct. Nintendo first gave fans a “first look” at Prime 4 way back at E3 2017, which was actually just the game’s logo, which as expected has been entirely changed for this re-reveal.
The first-person shooter and platforming gameplay looks as smooth as ever as the footage sees Samus land on a war-torn planet to fight Space Pirates and a new mystery big-bad. You can watch the 2-minute trailer below:
The only thing that may be a disappointment to fans is that it’s not coming this year. Despite making us wait seven years since the original announcement, we have to wait a little longer into 2025 to finally get our hands on it. Check out our full roundup of all announcements at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct at that link.