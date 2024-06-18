June 2024 Nintendo Direct announcements: Zelda, Mario, Metroid, and more
Playable Zelda! Mario & Luigi return! So much more!
Nintendo showed off 40 minutes of upcoming Switch games and the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, from a new Mario & Luigi game to Metroid Pime 4 (finally) and more. The Switch might be nearing the end of its lifecycle, but Nintendo’s got big plans for the rest of 2024 and into 2025. There’s a new Zelda game featuring playable Zelda, a cozy game featuring Hello Kitty, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D returns – it’s a lot.
We’ve listed all the June 2024 Nintendo Direct announcements below, along with anticipated release dates.
Every June 2024 Nintendo Direct announcement
- Mario and Luigi: Brothership – Nov. 7, 2024
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – July 18, 2024
- Fairy Tail 2 – Winter 2024
- Fantasian: Neo Dimension – Holiday 2024
- Nintendo Switch Sports Basketball (free update) – Summer 2024
- Mio: Memories in Orbit – 2025
- Disney Illusion Island (free update) – Available now
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventure Switch release – 2025
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – Fall 2024
- Among Us update – Available now
- Farmagia – Nov. 1, 2024
- Donkey Kong Country Returns Switch – Jan. 16, 2025
- Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake – Nov. 14, 2024
- Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D remake – 2025
- Funko Fusion – Sep. 13, 2024
- The New Denpa Men – July 22, 2024
- Metal Slug: Attack Reloaded – Available now
- Darkest Dungeon 2 – July 15, 2024
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 2025
- Marvel Vs. Capcom – 2024
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Oct. 17, 2024
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Sep. 26, 2024
- Just Dance 2025 Edition – October 2024
- Stray Switch port – Winter 2024
- Tales of the Shire – Holiday 2024
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collcetions – Sep. 6, 2024
- Last Defense Academy – 2025
- Romancing SaGa 2 Remake – Oct. 24, 2024
June 2024 Nintendo Direct's one more thing:
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 2025
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack new games
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords
- Metroid Zero Mission
- Turok: Dinosaur Hunter
- Perfect Dark, with online multiplayer
If you’re after more summer video game goodness, check out our Summer Game Fest roundup and everything announced at the summer Xbox Games Showcase.
Published |Modified