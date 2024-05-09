XSeed announces vampire life-sim game Moonlight Peaks
XSeed and Marvelous, the makers of Story of Seasons, are publishing a different kind of cozy game – Moonlight Peaks, a vampire life-sim from Little Chicken Games. Moonlight Peaks casts you as the grown-up child of Count Dracula determined to prove to your dreadful dad that a life – well, un-life? – of kindness and not mindless blood drinking is possible.
You’ll find a nice little house, stay inside all day (of course), and come out after the dark to make friends with humans, werewolves, monsters, mermaids, and other children of the night, and if you hit it off really well with them, you might even get the chance to make beautiful music together.
Outside of friendship and romance, you can expect the usual farm-sim fundamentals. Your vampiric lair is yours to do with as you see fit, with a variety of facades and other exterior decorations to choose from – likely interior furnishing as well, though the current Moonlight Peaks trailer doesn’t show them. You can farm “magical crops,” which sounds intriguing, learn magic, explore the village, and even turn into a bat, because, well, you’re the spawn of Dracula.
If that sounds like your kind of thing, there’s a Moonlight Peaks demo on PC via Steam you can download now. XSeed doesn’t have a Moonlight Peaks release date yet, but you can expect more news later in 2024.