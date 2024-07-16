Neverness to Everness fuses Genshin Impact with GTA
If you’ve been brave enough to ask yourself the question of what would happen if you took GTA and fused it with Genshin Impact, then Tower of Fantasy developer Hotta Studio has rewarded you with an answer: Neverness to Everness, the studio’s upcoming urban open-world RPG is essentially combining the basics of HoYoverse’s revolutionary gacha game with the big city life depicted in Rockstar’s iconic series.
Built on Unreal Engine 5, but very much following the HoYoverse aesthetic, Hotta Studio’s new game incorporates supernatural elements into its urban setting and will come to PC, iOS, Android, and consoles.
A gameplay video containing 13 minutes of footage, which is available to watch on the Chinese platform BiliBili, starts off with strong Genshin Impact vibes: In terms of graphics, you may well be excused for confusing this with its inspiration, though of course the setting itself is a lot more modern than that of the fantasy RPG.
It looks like players will get to control a party of four unique characters, which of course all come with a kit of different skills – and here, once again, Hotta seems unwilling to stray too far from its role model: Characters come with an attack, a skill, and an ultimate – including the spectacular animations that have become a must-have for these. Perhaps the biggest deviation is that there is a dedicated dash button with a limited number of uses as well as one additional ability, which remained empty and unused during the shown footage. Perhaps this skill will be derived from gear or other power-ups obtained later in the game. Characters also appear to have different damage types, of course.
The city shown in the gameplay footage seems to have some problems with being haunted, as the player encounters some sort of portal guarded by possessed enemies. This seems to lead to some sort of parallel dimension, which itself is inhabited by even more foes.
After overcoming these monsters, the player runs to a parking lot and gets behind the wheel of their fashionable sports car – that’s right: Neverness to Everness has driving. Not only that, the player can actually buy different vehicles and modify them according to their own tastes. At the end of the video, we even see a supernatural car chase going on.
What’s next on the list of cool GTA features? Oh, yeah: Owning an apartment. Visiting a nearby real estate agent, the player buys a stylish apartment in a luxurious looking skyscraper, which comes with a magical butler, an infinite pool, and other amenities – you can even spot a cat tree in there, so owning a pet seems like a distinct possibility.
As if Manjuu’s Azur Promilia, which mixes Genshin Impact with Palworld, alone was not exciting enough, we now have another interesting spin on the formula to look forward to.
More information about Neverness to Everness will be published in September 2024.