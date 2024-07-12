Azur Promilia characters revealed: first look from BiliBili World
Made by Azur Lane developer Manjuu, Azur Promilia is an upcoming open-world creature-collection RPG that combines the allures of Genshin Impact and Palworld into a single package.
Its reveal this March resulted in high interest from potential players, showing that Manjuu may have a winning hand to play. First gameplay footage of a very early version of the game is already available, but that’s it – and if there’s one thing gamers don’t lack, then it’s the thirst for more information.
Though it’s not exactly a night in the pub, Manjuu’s booth at BiliBili World – a Chinese convention for games and anime – may quench your thirst for new Azur Promilia information for a little while at least, as it contains a screen playing a video that introduces 15 characters of the game by name:
- Cocco
- Cathbelle
- Metsa
- Symphoria
- Morwyn Halkon
- Shalle Ensys
- Nono
- Mitty
- Abby
- Terara
- Luruka
- Pengpeng
- Peipei
- Han Youyou
- Luo Qing
Characters are named by their order of appearance in this video from the booth, which was shared by Reddit user ConstructionReady285. We can assume that all of these are planned to be playable at this point, though that doesn’t mean that Manjuu’s intentions can’t change until release. All of the characters appear to be color-coded according to their respective gameplay elements, but similar to playability this is an aspect that can easily change between now and then.
In case you’re wondering where the male characters are: Manjuu stated that the game won’t have any playable male units aside from the protagonist, following its successful recipe from Azur Lane.
Azur Promilia is set to be released for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.