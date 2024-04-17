Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 2024: every announcement
The Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024 is behind us. Fans now have a much better idea of which indie games they can expect to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the upcoming months.
And no, Hollow Knight: Silksong was not part of the showcase, sadly. Another broadcast crushing fan hopes. But cheer up: That means we're one showcase closer to getting actual news about it. Maybe.
In case you weren’t able to watch the show or don’t have time to catch up with the VOD, don’t worry: Here’s every announcement at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April 2024.
Nintendo Indie World Showcase: all announcements
- Little Kitty, Big City – out on May 9, 2024
- Yars Rising – out in late 2024
- Refind Self: The Personality Test Game – out in summer 2024
- Sticky Business – out on April 17, 2024
- ANTONBLAST – out on November 12, 2024; demo out on April 17, 2024
- Valley Peaks – out in 2024
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – out on May 16, 2024
- Europa – out in 2024; demo out on April 17, 2024
- TMNT: Splintered Fate – out in July 2024
- Cat Quest 3 – out on August 8, 2024
- stitch. – out on April 17, 2024
- BZZZT – out in summer 2024
- SCHiM – out on July 18, 2024
- Animal Well – out on May 9, 2024
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami – out on May 23, 2024
- Another Crab’s Treasure – out on April 25, 2024
- SteamWorld Heist 2 – out on August 8, 2024
You can rewatch the broadcast in its entirety on YouTube.
