No Rest for the Wicked hotfixes target performance problems
Moon Studios’ new video game hit early access in a bit of a rough state, but a suite of No Rest for the Wicked updates should iron the worst bugs out for now. The Moon Studios team released three hotfixes since No Rest for the Wicked launched on April 18, 2024, and two of them are meant to fix the game’s many performance problems.
One of them addresses weapon durability and reduces damage taken and stamina used, which is handy, but the other two mean you should actually be able to run No Rest for the Wicked and enjoy those changes. Hotfix 2 tweaked fog and other effects, optimized balanced and performance modes, and adjusted the prologue ship fight scene so it shouldn’t turn into a slideshow now.
Hotfix 3 does the real heavy lifting, though, with adjustments across several areas.
- Improved area streaming, making the game feel smoother while traversing across different areas
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling is now less aggressive, maintaining higher image quality
- Improved culling for off-screen physics objects and characters
- Fixed culling for bird animations, improving their performance in levels (there’s a lot of them!)
- Additional Shader Optimizations for performance mode
- Fixed a leak which increased memory and CPU usage the longer the game was played
- Optimized rain and other GPU particles
- Opening Cinematics and Ship Prologue Optimizations
- Memory optimizations for character customization textures
- Additional general CPU performance improvements
It fixes plenty of bugs, adds a new menu for easier navigation, and adjusts a few balance problems related to stamina consumption and parrying. It’s a pretty impressive range of adjustments for a game that’s only been playable for less than seven days. Theoretically, you should even be able to run it at 30fps or near it at the minimum specifications.
If you’re holding out on No Rest for the Wicked on PC until things get a bit smoother, you probably won’t have to wait much longer.