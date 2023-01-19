Full PlayStation VR2 launch roster announced

Sony has announced all games coming to PlayStation VR2 in its launch window. Sony

Sony has revealed the full roster of games that will be available for PlayStation VR2 in what the company calls the hardware’s “launch window” – a timeframe that runs from its release date of February 22, 2023, to the end of March 2023.

Many of the games were already known to come out for PSVR2, but 13 of the new titles have been freshly revealed. Among them are Rez Infinity, a known quality for original PSVR players, and Tetris Effect. Both will utilize PSVR2 features such as eye tracking and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller. Boxing fans will be delighted to hear that Creed: Rise to Glory is also returning.

PSVR2, which includes a VR headset, controllers, and headphones, costs $549.99 – or $599.99 if you want to have the first-party launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain included in the bundle.

Full PSVR2 launch roster

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 (free update to PS5 version)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip (free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (free update to PS5 version)

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders (free upgrade)

Tentacular

Tetris Effect

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

The Tale of Onogoro

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Thumper

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)

Those free upgrades for some of these games are not just for show: PSVR2 is not backwards-compatible, so unfortunately you won’t be able to simply go back and play titles you own for the original hardware on it.