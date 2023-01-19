Full PlayStation VR2 launch roster announced
Sony has revealed the full roster of games that will be available for PlayStation VR2 in what the company calls the hardware’s “launch window” – a timeframe that runs from its release date of February 22, 2023, to the end of March 2023.
Many of the games were already known to come out for PSVR2, but 13 of the new titles have been freshly revealed. Among them are Rez Infinity, a known quality for original PSVR players, and Tetris Effect. Both will utilize PSVR2 features such as eye tracking and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller. Boxing fans will be delighted to hear that Creed: Rise to Glory is also returning.
PSVR2, which includes a VR headset, controllers, and headphones, costs $549.99 – or $599.99 if you want to have the first-party launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain included in the bundle.
Full PSVR2 launch roster
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7 (free update to PS5 version)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
- NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man’s Sky
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip (free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (free update to PS5 version)
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Synth Riders (free upgrade)
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- The Tale of Onogoro
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Thumper
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)
Those free upgrades for some of these games are not just for show: PSVR2 is not backwards-compatible, so unfortunately you won’t be able to simply go back and play titles you own for the original hardware on it.