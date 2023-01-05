Pokémon Go Master League: Best Pokémon

It’s time for the big hitters! The Master League is ready to roar in Pokémon Go, running from January 5, 2023, at 1pm PT until January 19, 2023, at the same time. This is the heaviest weight class the mobile game has to offer in its competitive PvP portion, which means you’ll need to bring all those Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as well as Ultra Beasts to the table to have a shot at victory.

There are no limits whatsoever, when it comes to which Pokémon are allowed to take part. That can be quite overwhelming, so we’ve put together a list of the best Pokémon for Master League to get you started on your team building process. Our choices are based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.

You’ll want to make sure to pump each of your participating Pokémon full of XL Candy before sending them out to battle in this league.

Pokémon Go Master League: Best Leads

These Pokémon are hyper aggressive, applying pressure on your opponent right from the beginning of a match. They can drag out even tough battles for a long time – this makes them ideal to open a duel up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.

Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower) Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch) Palkia (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power) Shadow Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast) Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball) Solgaleo (Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower) Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast) Giratina (Origin) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind)

Pokémon Go Master League: Best Safe Switches

Should the initial pairing be to your disadvantage, consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where Safe Switches come into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the more popular members of that class. In any case, a switch will preserve your original lead to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly, equalizing the battle once again.

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw) Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power) Shadow Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast) Zacian (Hero) (Quick Attack, Close Combat, Play Rough) Gyarados(S) (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch) Meloetta (Aria) (Quick Attack, Psyshock, Dazzling Gleam) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball) Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast) Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch)

Pokémon marked with (S) perform almost equally in their regular and Shadow forms.

Pokémon Go Master League: Best Closers

The Pokémon in this category are especially useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves thanks to their high hit points and many resistances or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks.

Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Sacred Fire) Xerneas (Tackle, Close Combat, Moonblast) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower) Giratina (Origin) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind) Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Fusion Flare, Draco Meteor) Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge) Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Sacred Fire) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower) Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast) Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast)

Pokémon Go Master League: Best Attackers

These Pokémon perform best when fighting an opponent who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself. They combine important resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to pull out at this stage of a match. The fact that Shadow Lugia still makes the list is a testament to Lugia's absolute bulkiness.

Solgaleo (Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head) Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast) Melmetal (Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide) Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw) Togekiss (Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower) Florges (Fairy Wind, Disarming Voice, Moonblast) Giratina (Altered) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power) Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Superpower) Shadow Lugia (Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast) Dialga (Dragon Breath, Metal Head, Draco Meteor)

Kyurem is one of the big winners this season, gaining relevance in this format after receiving access to Glaciate. Reshiram’s Fusion Flare is a new attack as well, helping the white dragon to establish its position in the meta. Zekrom will gain Fusion Bolt during an event starting on January 10, 2023, putting it next in line for a bit of a buff.

